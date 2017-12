Fire heavily damaged a home on Lamar County Road 44600 and officials say lightning was to blame. Firefighters from Faught, Reno, Blossom, and East Post Oak battled the blaze and were able to keep most of the fire contained in the attic. The damage to the home was mostly in the rear of the house, where the roof caved. There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.