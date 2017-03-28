HS Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Pick up W

Paris – This past weekend the North Lamar Panther golf team competed in the Chickasaw Pointe Golf Invitational, finishing in 2nd place. Individually, Blaine Hill finished in 2nd. In high school baseball and softball, the Undefeated Cooper Bulldogs are in a battle for 1st place at home against Winnsboro. First pitch is at 4:30 . Chisum’s boys and girls host Mt. Vernon at 6pm . The North Lamar Panthers and Pantherette’s take to the road to face Atlanta. The 20th ranked Paris Wildcats are in Texarkana against 4th ranked Pleasant Grove.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Class 3A Texas High School girls basketball All-State teams were released. Chapel Hill Lady Devil senior, Lyric Grissom is an all-state selection, along with Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers, junior Alissa Hill, junior Rylee Keys, and sophomore Samantha Lowry.

In high school baseball and softball, the Red Devils and Lady Devils visit Como-Pickton in district 13-3A. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers visit I-30 Rival Sulphur Springs tonight. Softball begins at 6pm . Baseball follows with first pitch at approximately 7:30 .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat soccer team collect all-district accolades. Senior goalie, Abbi Hale, is chosen as Keeper of the Year. Her teammate, Freshman Sophie Young, is named Newcomer of the Year. Three Lady Cats were named 1st team All-District, along with three 2nd team selections. In high school baseball and softball the Cats and Lady Cats welcome in I-30 rival Mt. Pleasant. Softball begins at 6pm First pitch in baseball is set for 7:30 . Mt. Vernon will travel to Chisum to play the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs at 6. And the Cooper Bulldogs look to stay perfect when they host Como-Pickton at 4:30 .

—

The Texas Rangers notch another win, 6-5 over Colorado. Rangers 1st baseman, Mike Napoli, launched a home run for the 2nd straight game, going 2-2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. With only four spring games left, Texas will face the Rockies again today at 2:10pm .

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to Oklahoma City in the final seconds, 92-91. Thunder guard, Russell Westbrook continues to chase history, notching his 37th triple-double of the season with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. With nine games left, Westbrook is four triple doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson’s single season record.

—

And the Final Four is set in the NCAA women’s hoops tournament. Top seed, UConn, destroys Oregon, 90-52 to extend their winning streak to 111 games. They’ll match up with Mississippi State, who downed Baylor, 94-85. Stanford edges out Notre Dame, 76-75. Their opponent will be South Carolina, hanging on to beat Florida State, 71-64.