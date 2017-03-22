HS Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Walk Off Vs ChiSox

Paris – The Prairiland Lady Patriots remain perfect in district 13-3, beating Como Pickton, 21-0. The Prairiland Baseball team is 3-1 after beating the Eagles 10-0. The North Lamar Pantherette’s dominate Liberty Eylau, 15-1, to improve to 2-0 in 14-4A. The Chisum Mustang baseball team falls to Winnsboro, 10-0. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels beat Saltillo 10-0 for their first district win. And the Paris Wildcats and Lady Cats fall, with the Paris boys losing to Gilmer 3-2 and the Lady Cats 8-0 to Pittsburg.

MP – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team heads to the post season this weekend. They’ll play Forney in the bi-district round at Greeville’s Cotton Ford Stadium on Friday night. Match time is at 8pm . The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tiger softball team picked up a district win, 11-1 over Marshall. With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 4-0 in 16-5A. The Mt. Pleasant baseball team falls to Marshall 9-7. Mt. Vernon notches a district win over Chapel Hill 5-1. And the Rivercrest Lady Rebels defeat Saltillo 10-0 for their first district win.

SS – Former Sulphur Springs head football coach, James Cameron, will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Coach Cameron lead the team from 1989-1994 and captured at least a share of the district title in all six seasons, including a perfect 10-0 season in 1991. Last night the Sulphur Springs baseball team picked up a win over Texas High, 4-0, and remain perfect in 16-5A at 3-0. Mt. Vernon earns a district win over Chapel Hill, 5-1. And the Saltillo Lady Lions fall to Rivercrest 10-0.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to Golden State, 112-87. Dirk lead the way for the Mavs with 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Nerlens Noel added 14 points, seven boards and a block. Dallas falls to 30-40 on the season and sit three games out of the 8th spot in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining in the season. The Mavs return to the American Airline Center tomorrow , welcoming in the L-A Clippers.

The Texas Rangers come from behind to beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-3. Michael De Leon had the walk-off RBI to right field scoring Brallan Perez, coming back from being down 3-1 in the 9th. Cole Hamels gave up one run and three hits over four innings while striking out five. The Rangers improve to 10-14 this spring with 10 games remaining. They’ll be back on the diamond today against the Angels. First pitch is at 3:10 this afternoon.

The NFL will be providing an educational video to players on excessive celebrations. The concept is to show players what will and what will not draw an unsportsmanlike conduct or excessive celebration penalty. The enforcement of celebration penalties has been disputed across the league over the last several years.