HS Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Win Sixth Straight

Paris – Clarksville Senior Clashon Gaffney struck gold for the 3rd time in his track and field career this weekend, winning the triple jump by two and a half feet. Gaffney also won bronze in the triple jump. Detroit’s Bailee Greer won silver in the long jump. Baylee Chappell of North Lamar won Bronze in the High Jump. Jada Red of Honey Grove also won third in the shot put. In high school softball and baseball playoffs, the North Lamar Pantherette’s were upset by Rusk, 2-0. The Prairiland Lady Patriots fall to Hughes Springs, 7-3. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels are eliminated by Crossroads, 5-2 and Honey Grove softball loses to Tom Bean, 12-2. The Paris Wildcats are edged out by Gilmer, 1-0. And Detroit loses game two to Union Grove, 7-1.

—

MP – In the High School softball and baseball playoffs over the weekend, the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs pull away in the later innings to eliminate the Prairiland Lady Patriots, 7-3. Hughes Springs softball will face off with Lone Oak, who upset 2nd ranked Pilot Point to advance to the Regional Semi Finals. Hughes Springs baseball was shut out by Troup, 7-0. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates fall to Carthage in game two, 9-0. The Lady Pirates were edged out in game one, 11-12. And the Rivercrest Lady Rebels were also eliminated at the hands of Crossroads, 5-2.

And at the State Track Meet in Austin, Mt. Pleasant thrower, Nate Doss, finished 6th in class 5A with a toss of 51 feet, 9 and a half inches.

—

SS – In high school baseball playoffs, the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears sweep Union Hill in two games, 13-3 and 5-1. The Lady Bears face off with Slocum in the Regional Semi-Final round. The Sulphur Bluff baseball team falls in game three, 16-4. The Bears evened the series in game two with a 9-6 win before falling in the decisive third game. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats fall to Frisco Wakeland in game two, 10-0, to complete the two game sweep. The Wildcats season finished with an 18-10 record and a share of the district 16-5A title. And at the State Track Meet in Austin, Sulphur Springs hurdler, Abbi Baier finished 5th in the 300 meter Hurdles with a time of 44.75 seconds.

—

The Texas Rangers complete a weekend sweep of the Oakland A’s winning the third game yesterday, 6-4. Nomar Mazara drove in the go ahead run in the 7th. The Rangers have won six straight and are now 2nd in the AL West. Texas will have the day off today before starting interleague play against the Phillies.

—

In the NBA Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors complete a massive come back to beat San Antonio, 113-111 in game one. Tonight the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals concludes with game seven between Washington and Boston. The winner faces Cleveland in the East Finals.

—

In the Stanley Cup Conference Finals, Anaheim beats Nashville, 5-3, to draw even at one game apiece in the West.