HS Baseball Plus Rangers Hold on Vs Mets

The High School Baseball State Tournament begins today. The Semi-Finals start this morning at 9am with the Class 2A Semi-Finals between Dollardsville Big Sandy and Groveton followed by Muenster and Albany at noon. Class 4A teams meet as Waco Robinson plays Sinton at 1pm. Pleasant Grove is up against Abilene Wylie at 4. Central Heights and Whitesboro square off in the 3A Semi-Finals at 4 as well, while Georgetown Gateway faces Wall at 7. The Class 5A Semi’s are tomorrow, while 1A and 6A will be features on Friday.
—
Last night the Texas Rangers edge out the New York Mets 10-8. Joey Gallo crushed his 17th home run of the season. Austin Bibens-Dirkx picked up his first major league win in the Rangers victory. Texas improves to 27-31 on the season as they play game two tonight against the Mets. It’s Darvish Day, as Texas looks for the two game sweep. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05. Texas also worked a trade that sends relief pitcher, Sam Dyson, to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations and a player later to be named.
—
The NBA Finals resume tonight with game three between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Golden State leads two games to none. Tip off is at 8pm.
—
And the Oklahoma Sooner softball team wins the Women’s College World Series after sweeping the Florida Gators. OU won a memorable game 1, 7-5 in 17 innings, followed by last night’s 5-4 victory.