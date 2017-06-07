HS Baseball Plus Rangers Hold on Vs Mets

The High School Baseball State Tournament begins today. The Semi-Finals start this morning at 9am with the Class 2A Semi-Finals between Dollardsville Big Sandy and Groveton followed by Muenster and Albany at noon . Class 4A teams meet as Waco Robinson plays Sinton at 1pm . Pleasant Grove is up against Abilene Wylie at 4. Central Heights and Whitesboro square off in the 3A Semi-Finals at 4 as well, while Georgetown Gateway faces Wall at 7. The Class 5A Semi’s are tomorrow , while 1A and 6A will be features on Friday .

—

Last night the Texas Rangers edge out the New York Mets 10-8. Joey Gallo crushed his 17th home run of the season. Austin Bibens-Dirkx picked up his first major league win in the Rangers victory. Texas improves to 27-31 on the season as they play game two tonight against the Mets. It’s Darvish Day, as Texas looks for the two game sweep. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 . Texas also worked a trade that sends relief pitcher, Sam Dyson, to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations and a player later to be named.

—

The NBA Finals resume tonight with game three between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Golden State leads two games to none. Tip off is at 8pm .

—