HS Basketball Playoffs Plus Stars And Mavs Lose

The high school girls basketball playoffs begin tonight while the boys are coming down the home stretch of the regular season.

Paris – Tonight the Prairiland Lady Patriots take on Queen City at Mt Vernon and the Honey Grove Lady Warriors go up against Quinlan Boles at Commerce. Both games tip off at 6:00 pm. While the North Lamar Pantherettes take on Canton at Greenville high school beginning at 7:30 .

On Friday the Paris Wildcats win over Liberty Eylau, 75-71. North Lamar falls to Pleasant Grove, 46-43 as the Hawks are crowned district champions. The Chisum Mustangs lose to unbeaten Mt Vernon, 62-38 and Rivercrest crushes Detroit, 83-42.

Mount Pleasant – Tonight the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers play the bi-district round against Lucas Lovejoy. The game will be carried live on STAR 96.9 with tip-off at 8:00 pm. The Chapel Hill Red Devils will make the short trip to Willie Williams Gym in Mt Pleasant to take on Paul Pewitt in the opening round at 6:00 pm followed by Mt Vernon and Redwater scheduled for 7:30 . Both games are broadcast on KLAKE 97.7.

On Friday the Chapel Hill boys win over Como-Pickton, 57-21. District champion Mt. Vernon beats Chisum 62-38. Rivercrest throttles Detroit, 83-42.

Sulphur Springs – The Co-District Champion Sulphur Springs Lady Cats fall in a playoff seeding match at the hands of Texas High Friday night, 64-61. Going into the post-season as the No. 2 seed, the Lady Cats draw Mesquite Poteet in the bi-district round. The game will be played tonight at Emory Rains with tip-off at 7:00 pm. The Mt Vernon girls also begin their playoff journey tonight as they face off with Redwater at Mt. Pleasant High school at 7:30 . On Friday night the Sulphur Springs boys throttle Greenville, 74-43. Mt Vernon crushes Chisum, 62-38. Miller Grove wins over Fannindel, 62-58 and Winnsboro beats Cooper, 59-41.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Houston Rockets, 104-97. Big man, Dwight Powell, showed up with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and a double-double while Yogi Ferrell had a team-high 20 points on the night, but the youthful Mavs drop to 18-39 on the season. Dallas returns to the court tomorrow at home against Sacramento.

The Dallas Stars suffer an unusual crushing blow at the hands of Vancouver yesterday, 6-0. The setback keeps the Stars at 70 points on the season as they hold the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

And our Pyeongchang Olympic Medal Counter shows Norway hot out of the gate with 8 total medals, while Germany leads the way with four gold medals. The United States finishes the weekend with four total while bringing home two gold, as Team USA sweeps the slopestyle snowboarding with Jamie Anderson in women’s and Red Gerard for the men.