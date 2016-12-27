HS Basketball Plus Cowboys Get Win Number 13

Paris – Tournament play begins for Red River Valley basketball teams. Highlighting the week will be the Paris Holiday Tournament at Wildcat Gym. Joining the host school will be the North Lamar Panthers and the Clarksville Tigers. All three will be in action tomorrow. Chisum tips off the Ector tournament tomorrow and at 3:40 this afternoon, the Prairiland Patriots take on Bullard in the Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament.

Mount Pleasant – Tournament play begins for local basketball teams. Tomorrow the Mt. Pleasant Tigers will participate in the Paris Holiday tournament. Their first opponent in group play will be Waxahachie Life at 4:30. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers will take on Bowie tonight at 7:30 in the Hallsville Tournament. The Mt. Vernon Tigers will host their annual Holiday Tournament beginning today. The host Purple Tigers will take on Saltillo this afternoon with tip off at 2:20.

Sulphur Springs – Tournament play begins for local basketball teams. The Sulphur Springs wildcats will take on Lufkin tomorrow in the night cap game of day one at the Longview Tournament. Tip off is at 9pm. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats will take part in the Idabel tournament beginning tomorrow. The Mt. Vernon Tigers will host their annual Holiday Tournament beginning today. The host Purple Tigers will take on Saltillo this afternoon with tip off at 2:20.

Last night the Dallas Cowboys throttle the Detroit Lions 42-21. Zeke ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns, but sat for much of the 2nd half to avoid injury risk. Dak Prescott threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Dez Bryant also threw a score to Jason Witten, to go along with a pair of touchdowns grabs himself. On defense, David Irving had 1.5 sacks and a batted pass. The Cowboys improve to 13-2 on the season.

Dirk Nowitski returned for the Dallas Mavericks this weekend after missing the last month nursing a sore Achilles. In his first game back, Dirk dropped in 17 points in 15 minutes in a 90-88 win over the Clippers. Last night, the big German put up 10 points and four assists in 17 minutes in a 104-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. At 9-22, Dirk and the Mavs take on the Rockets tonight. Tip off is at 7:30.

And in the college football bowl season, The University of North Texas plays Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at 11am. Number 23 Temple takes on Wake Forest in the Military Bowl at 2:30. Minnesota plays Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl at 6. And tonight the Baylor Bears will be up against Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Kick off is at 9:15.