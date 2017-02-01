HS Basketball Scores Plus Stars Open 2nd Half with Win

Paris – Last night the Chisum Mustangs come from behind to beat the Prairiland Patriots 45-42. Cam Branum lead the Mustangs with 17 points. Chisum takes over sole possession of 3rd place in district 13-3A. Prairiland drops to 4th. The Lady Patriots pull away to beat the Lady Mustangs 71-47. Taylor Farmer had a huge night scoring 31 points for the Prairiland girls. And in the Crosstown Showdown, the Paris Wildcats stay perfect in district 14-4A, beating North Lamar 53-39.

Mount Pleasant – Last night in high school hoops the Mt. Pleasant Tigers stay perfect at 9-0 in district 16-5A, beating Marshall 69-51. The Tigers winning streak extends to 13 games. The Mt. Pleasant girls blow out the Lady Mavs 77-23. Sakaria Grant dropped in 30 points, including seven 3-pointers. The Mt. Vernon Tigers keep pace to contend for a district title, crushing Winnsboro 76-46, improving to 8-1. The 6th ranked Mt. Vernon girls stay at the top of the 13-3A standings, winning a battle over the Lady Raiders 50-44. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are now 10-0 in district play.

Sulphur Springs – Last night in high school hoops the Sulphur Springs Wildcats keep pace for a district crown, beating Texas High 61-49. The Wildcats improve to 8-1 in 16-5A. The 17th ranked Lady Cats blow out the Texas High Lady Tigers 77-50, improving to 11-0 in district play. Sulphur Springs girls basketball is currently riding an 18 game winning streak.

The Dallas Mavericks have won six of their previous nine going into tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airline Center in Dallas. The Mavs are still at the bottom of the Southwest Division standings at 18-30. Tip off tonight at the A-A-C is at 7:30.

The Stars began the 2nd half of the season with a dominant 6-3 win over Toronto. Five different Stars players scored in the opening period. Jason Spezza added the sixth goal for Dallas. With 52 points on the season, the Stars are only one point out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

And the countdown to Super Bowl 51 continues. Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday is scheduled for 5:30.