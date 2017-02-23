HS Basketball Update Plus Hambone Hurt Again

Paris – The playoffs continue for Red River Valley high school basketball teams Friday and Saturday evening. The 14th ranked Paris Wildcats return to the court tomorrow against Tyler Chapel Hill. The game will be broadcast live from Wills Point High School on 101.9 KBUS. Tip off is at 7pm. The Prairiland Patriots take on Elysian Fields from Lindale at 7:30. And Rivercrest plays Celeste starting at 6:30 at Emory Rains. On Saturday the 4th ranked Clarksville Tigers clash with Martins Mill at Wildcat Gym in Paris. Tip off is set for 7pm.

Mount Pleasant – The post season marches on for area boys and girls basketball teams. Tonight in the area round Saltillo plays against Dodd City at Chisum High School in Paris at 6:30. The Mt. Vernon Tigers are up against the 24th ranked Jefferson Bulldogs at Daingerfield High School. Tip off tonight is at 7pm. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers and Winnsboro Lady Raiders prepare for the Class 3A Region 2 tournament tomorrow at Rockwall Heath. The 14th ranked Lady Raiders open the evening against Alba-Golden at 6pm. The 6th ranked Lady Tigers follow at 8pm against Pottsboro on Star 96.9.

The 24th ranked Mt. Pleasant boys are in round 2 against 19th ranked McKinney North on KLAKE 97.7. Tip off is at 7:30. Daingerfield plays Arp at 7pm at Spring Hill and the Chapel Hill Red Devils face White Oak in Hallsville at 7.

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats play Carrolton Creekview tomorrow at 7 at Rockwall High School. Yantis faces Bellevue at McKinney Boyd High School at 6:30. And Campbell takes to the court against Big Sandy at Emory Rains at 8.

It was a big night in college hoops. 22nd ranked Butler stuns number 2 Villanova, 74-66. Syracuse upsets 10th ranked Duke 78-75. Number 3 Kansas handles TCU, 87-68. And 8th ranked North Carolina beats number 7 Louisville, 74-63.

The Dallas Mavericks began trade talks Tuesdays with Utah after the Jazz expressed interest in bringing back Deron Williams. Yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers began negotiations with the Mavs to acquire the veteran Point Guard. Dallas held Williams and Center Andrew Bogut out of practice yesterday as the trade deadline approaches this afternoon at 2pm.

And after an energetic first day of spring training, where Josh Hamilton hit long ball after long ball, Hamilton had to leave camp on day two, yesterday, after feeling discomfort in his knee.