HS Football Playoffs Set Plus Cowboys Blasted in Atalnta

The Texas High School Football regular season came to a close on Friday night meaning playoff football begins this weekend.

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats dominate the Crosstown Showdown, 55-6 as Paris prepares for Crandall on Thursday in Rockwall. The Honey Grove Warriors blow out James Bowie, 37-8 and will prepare for Big Sandy in the bi-district round. Rivercrest finishes 10-0 once again with a 60-27 victory over Wolfe City. The Rebels go up against Hawkins next. The Cooper Bulldogs fall to S&S Consolidated 29-16 and will face Holliday to open postseason play, while the Clarksville Tigers are edged out in their season finale, 27-34 by Cumby. The Blue Tigers square off with 9th ranked Bremond. The Chisum Mustangs narrowly miss the playoffs despite a week 11 win over Whitewright 30-27.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Gilmer Buckeyes return to supremacy with a 37-22 win over Pittsburg. Gilmer opens post-season play against Diboll while the Pirates go up against Rusk. The Daingerfield Tigers pull away from Ore City, 56-20 and will prepare for Lone Oak in the first round. Rivercrest is undefeated for the second straight year after a blowout win over Wolfe City, 60-27. The Rebels go up against Hawkins on Thursday night. Hughes Springs dominates Sabine, 62-37. The Mustangs meet Mineola in bi-district play. Paul Pewitt is edged out in the regular season finale, 42-39 at the hands of New Diana as the Brahmas prepare for Harmony while after having week 11 off the unbeaten Mt Vernon Tigers will take on Redwater on Friday at Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers season comes to an end following Friday’s victory over Greenville, 34-17.

—

SS – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats head into postseason play riding a three-game winning streak after beating Hallsville, 19-7. The Wildcats get a home playoff game as they play the bi-district round on Friday against Lucas Lovejoy at Prim Stadium. The Commerce Tigers shut out Quitman, 44-0 as they prepare for White Oak. The Cooper Bulldogs fall to S&S Consolidated, 29-16, but earn a playoff spot taking on Holliday. Meanwhile, the Mt Vernon Tigers were off in week 11 after a perfect unbeaten regular season. The Purple Tigers begin their post-season march on Friday against Redwater at Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. Lone Oak falls to Harmony, 33-6 before taking on Daingerfield in the bi-district round. Como-Pickton’s season ends on a high note, beating Alba-Golden, 49-14 while Winnsboro loses to Mineola to finish the season, 35-14.

—

Injuries and suspensions were too much for the Dallas Cowboys to overcome yesterday afternoon, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 27-7. Playing without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, injured tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Sean Lee, the lone bright spots for the Cowboys came on defense with a Demarcus Lawrence sack and Xavier Woods coming up with an interception. Dallas falls to 5-4 on the season.

—

The Dallas Mavericks struggles continue in a 112-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, Harrison Barnes continues his stellar play with a 22 point, 13 rebound double-double. The Mavs drop to 2-12 on the season.

—

The Stars throttle the New York Islanders, 5-0 to pick up their 18th points of the season and will be back on the ice tonight against Carolina at 6:00 pm.

—