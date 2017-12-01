HS Football Playoffs Tonight Plus Cowboys Take Down Washington

The Texas High School Football Playoffs are back with the Regional Round.

Tonight the Rivercrest Rebels are back in Athens where they won their second-round matchup. They’ll be up against the Centerville Tigers with the game carried live on KOYN 93.9. Kickoff tomorrow night is set for 7:30 . The Commerce Tigers are hot at the right time. They’ll face a tough task when they play Kemp this evening at Wildcat Stadium in Emory. The Gilmer Buckeyes take on the Melissa Cardinals at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm . Meanwhile, Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs will host a monstrous contest tonight between the Pleasant Grove Hawks and Celina Bobcats. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.

The Dallas Cowboys put an emphatic end to their three-game skid beating Washington last night, 38-14. The ground game pounded out over 180 yards while Dez Bryant becomes the Cowboys all-time touchdown receptions leader passing Bob Hayes. Defense and special teams came up with four sacks, four turnovers, and a touchdown on an 88-yard punt return by rookie Ryan Switzer. The ‘Boys are 6-6 on the season with a glimmer of hope still alive to make the postseason.

The Dallas Stars stay hot with an overtime win over Chicago, 4-3. Mattias Janmark netted his second goal of the match to put the game away in the extra period. The Stars now have 29 points on the season and will take on the Chicago Blackhawks once again tomorrow evening in Dallas. The puck drop is at 8:00 pm.

