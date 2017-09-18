HS Football Plus Cowboys Lose Big in Denver

Week three of the Texas High School football season is in the books.

Paris – In a double-overtime thriller, the Paris Wildcats rally to beat class 5A Sulphur Springs, 26-23. The Cooper Bulldogs defeat Callisburg, 20-7. The Detroit Eagles throttle Quinlan Boles, 50-22. The Rivercrest Rebels shut out Trenton, 55-0 and Honey Grove adds a win over Blue Ridge, 30-26. Meanwhile, North Lamar falls to Greenville, 35-31. Chisum is blanked by Bells 43-0. Clarksville loses to Big Sandy, 42-7. Prairiland is shut out at the hands of Winnsboro, 20-0.

MP – The Hughes Springs Mustangs notch a win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas, 22-12. The Daingerfield Tigers blowout New Boston, 38-7. The Rivercrest Rebels blowout Trenton, 55-0. The Mt Vernon Tigers win on Homecoming, 30-6. The Winnsboro Raiders shut out Prairiland, 20-0 and the Gilmer Buckeyes crush Liberty Christian, 60-7. Meanwhile, the Mt. Pleasant Tigers come up short against Sherman, 35-33, while the Pittsburg Pirates fall to Henderson, 35-21.

SS – The Como-Pickton Eagles are 3-0 on the season after a fourth-quarter touchdown gave them a 7-0 win over Hawkins. The Mt Vernon Tigers are also unbeaten after a 30-6 overtime win against Hooks. The Greenville Lions survive North Lamar, 35-31 and the Cooper Bulldogs nab a win over Callisburg, 20-6. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats drop their first game in heartbreaking fashion, 26-23, in double overtime to the Paris Wildcats. The Cumby Trojans fall to Wolfe City, 49-14. Caddo Mills defeat the Lone Oak Buffalo, 42-33. The Commerce Tigers lose to Edgewood, 50-30.

The Dallas Cowboys were dismantled by the Denver Broncos yesterday, 42-17. Quarterback, Dak Prescott, connected with Dez Bryant and Jason Witten on a pair of touchdowns, but the offense sputtered, as Prescott threw two interceptions while running back Ezekiel Elliott was held to eight yards rushing. Demarcus Lawrence lead the Cowboys with two sacks. Dallas drops to 1-1 on the season.

The Texas Rangers are down, but mathematically not out as they beat the LA Angels last night, 4-2. Joey Gallo launched a 490′ missile in the second inning. Miguel Gonzalez picked up the win on the mound for Texas, pitching five innings of one-run baseball. The Rangers remain five games back in the American League Wildcard race as they continue their west coast road trip in Seattle tonight. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:10 pm . The Houston Astros clinched the American League West title yesterday.

And after another weekend of college football, the Clemson Tigers move into the number two spot behind top-ranked Alabama. Followed by Oklahoma at three, Penn State at four and USC ranks fifth. Oklahoma State ranks sixth and TCU is 16th.