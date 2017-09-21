HS Football Preview Plus Rangers Stay in Wild Card Race

It’s week four of the Texas High School Football season.

—

Paris – Tomorrow night the North Lamar Panthers celebrate Homecoming in their first showing at R.L. Maddox Stadium against Pottsboro on MIX 107.7. The Paris Wildcats are on the road to visit the Pittsburg Pirates on 101.9 KBUS. The Prairiland Patriots head to Celeste with the game carried live on KOYN 93.9. The Chisum Mustangs visit Queen City. The Detroit Eagles are at home against Wolfe City. The Honey Grove Warriors host Bells. The Clarksville Tigers go to Tenaha. And in a Red River Valley battle the Rivercrest Rebels look to continue their hot start as they welcome in the Cooper Bulldogs to the Swamp.

—

Mount Pleasant – Tomorrow night the Mt. Pleasant Tigers travel to visit Jacksonville with the game carried live on KLAKE, 97.7, while the Paul Pewitt Brahmas go to New Boston to play the Lions on STAR 96.9. The Pittsburg Pirates will host the Paris Wildcats on homecoming night. The Rivercrest Rebels bring the Cooper Bulldogs to The Swamp. The undefeated Mt. Vernon Tigers visit Ore City. The Daingerfield Tigers bring in White Oak and the Gilmer Buckeyes are at home for a Texas High School State power class with the Carthage Bulldogs.

—

Sulphur Springs – Tomorrow night the Sulphur Springs Wildcats look to bounce back when they travel to the outskirts of Tyler to visit the Whitehouse Wildcats live on STAR 95.9. The unbeaten Mt. Vernon Tigers are visiting Ore City. The Cooper Bulldogs go to the Swamp in Bogata to play Rivercrest. The Como Pickton Eagles are 3-0 and will welcome in Overton. The Cumby Trojans look to turn things around when they visit Trenton. Winnsboro will host Sabine and the Greenville Lions go to Seagoville.

—

The Texas Rangers continue to inch closer to a spot in the American League Wildcard after beating Seattle last night 8-6. Rougned Odor took a visit to the concession stand to order the grand salami. Nomar Mazara also drove in a pair of runs for the Rangers, who now sit only 2.5 games out of a playoff slot. Texas will go for the sweep tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is set for 9:10pm .

—

The Dallas Cowboys head to the desert to face off with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys offense looks to get back on track while the Cardinals are experiencing offensive woes of their own. Running back David Johnson is expected to miss another two months after having wrist surgery. Kickoff on Monday night is at 7:30 .

—