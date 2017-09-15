HS Football Week Three Plus Cowboys prep for Broncos

It’s week three of the Texas High School Football season.

Paris – Tonight the Prairiland Patriots welcome in the Winnsboro Raiders to Patriot Field on KOYN 93.9. The North Lamar Panthers go to Greenville to face the Lions on MIX 107.7, while the Paris Wildcats make the trip to Sulphur Springs on 101.9 KBUS. The Chisum Mustangs visit Bells. The Cooper Bulldogs host Callisburg at Bulldog Stadium. The Rivercrest Rebels bring Trenton into the Swamp. The Honey Grove Warriors are on the road to play Blue Ridge. The Detroit Eagles kick off in Quinlan against Boles, and the Clarksville Tigers go to Big Sandy.

Mount Pleasant – Tonight the Mt Pleasant Tigers take to the road to visit the Sherman Bearcats with the game carried live on KLAKE 97.7. The Mt Vernon Tigers are at home this evening to host the Hooks Hornets on STAR 96.9. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas kick off against the Hughes Springs Mustangs. The Pittsburg Pirates visit the Henderson Lions. The Rivercrest Rebels bring Trenton into The Swamp. The Daingerfield Tigers host the New Boston Lions, while the Gilmer Buckeyes bring in Liberty Christian. Kickoff is at 7:30 .

Sulphur Springs – Tonight the Sulphur Springs Wildcats welcome in the Paris Wildcats to Prim Stadium. The game will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers are at home this evening to host the Hooks Hornets. The Cooper Bulldogs are at home against Callisburg. The Commerce Tigers are on the road to visit Edgewood. The Cumby Trojans kick off at home against Wolfe City. The Como-Pickton Eagles are at home against Hawkins while the Greenville Lions host North Lamar. Kickoff is at 7:30, and the Campbell Indians host Fannindel at 7:00.

The Texas Rangers lose their third straight game last night to the Seattle Mariners, 10-4. Rougned Odor drove in all four runs for Texas, including a three run bomb in the 7th inning. The Rangers playoff hopes are looking bleak as they fall to five games back in the American League Wildcard with only 16 games left. Texas begins a nine-game road trip tonight in LA against the Angels. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:07 pm .

The Cleveland Indians stretch their winning streak to 22 games last night with a come from behind win over Kansas City, 3-2 in extra innings. The tribe trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the 9th.

