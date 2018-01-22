HS Hoop Playoff Picture Shaping Up Plus SB 52 Matchup Set

The playoff picture is starting to take shape for area high school basketball teams.

—

Paris – The Cooper Bulldogs pull off the upset of the district season with a solid win over Chapel Hill, 68-57. The Prairiland Patriots pick up a crucial win over the Winnsboro Raiders, 64-45. The Paris Wildcats win on the road over the Atlanta Rabbits, 59-41. The North Lamar Panthers win their second straight district game beating Pittsburg, 39-30. Meanwhile, on the pitch, the North Lamar Pantherette soccer team throttles Seagoville 6-0.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers keep their district title hopes alive with a win over Greenville, 66-53. The Mt Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers sweep Como Pickton with the boys winning 70-21 to remain undefeated in district play while the girls showed no mercy beating the Lady Eagles, 79-7. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils dominate over Cooper, 69-28 and are unbeaten, but the Chapel Hill boys fall in an upset at the hands of the Bulldogs, 68-57.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats continue their dominance in district play winning a defensive battle over Hallsville, 48-33. The Lady Cats also flex their muscles beating the Lady Bobcats, 80-28. The Cooper Bulldogs come away with a huge upset at home over Chapel Hill, 68-57. Mt Vernon sweeps Como-Pickton with the boys winning 70-21 to maintain their perfect district record while the girls beat the Lady Eagles handily, 79-7. Miller Grove takes down Sulphur Bluff, 57-38 and Saltillo win over Roxton, 66-43.

—-

On Saturday night the Dallas Mavericks fall to Portland on the road, 117-108. Dennis Smith Jr. had a solid game with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. The Mavs, however, are 15-31 on the season and have lost six of their last eight games. Dallas is back on the court tonight at the American Airline Center against Washington tipping off at 7:30 .

—

The Dallas Stars stay hot beating Buffalo, 7-1. Six different Stars found the net with Mattias Janmark being the lone Dallas player to score twice. The Stars maintained their spot at the top of the Wildcard standings in the Western Conference with 58 points on the season and will return to the ice tomorrow night at home against Florida.

—