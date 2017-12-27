HS Hoops Plus Mavs Get Rare Win

Area high school hoops teams will tip off tournament play beginning tomorrow and going through Saturday .

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats host the annual Paris Holiday Tournament at Wildcat Gym. They’ll be joined alongside the North Lamar Panthers, Clarksville Tigers, Commerce Tigers, and Mt Pleasant Tigers, as well as district rival Pleasant Grove. The Chisum Mustangs will participate in the Ector Tournament while the Prairiland Patriots host Redwater for a non-district contest tomorrow afternoon.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers look to defend their title when they take the road to play at the Paris Holiday Tournament. They’ll be joined along with district rival Greenville as well as Paris high, Pleasant Grove, Jefferson, Waxahachie Life and others. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils participate in the UT-Tyler Varsity Tournament while the Chapel Hill boys play a non-district contest against Campbell on Friday, a nd the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers travel to Bryan, Texas for the Aggieland Invitational.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats visit one of the biggest schools in the state to take part in the Allen Tournament. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats travel north of the border for the Idabel Tournament. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers hit the road for Bryan, Texas for the Aggieland Invitational. Meanwhile, the Commerce Tigers make the trip to Lamar County to participate in the Paris Holiday Tournament. They’ll be joined alongside the Greenville Lions, North Lamar Panthers, and Mt Pleasant Tigers.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks win over the Toronto Raptors, 98-93. JJ Barea scored a team-high 20 points while Harrison Barnes dropped in 16 points, 10 rebound double-double. Dirk finished the night with 18 as the Mavs improve to 10-25 on the season. The Mavs play back-to-back tonight when they visit the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off this evening is set for 6:00 pm.

—

Dallas Cowboys owner and General Manager, Jerry Jones, gave head coach Jason Garrett a vote of confidence earlier this week, saying Garrett’s job is not an issue. The Garrett lead Cowboys will be missing the post-season for the fifth time in his seven years as head coach as the Cowboys prepare to end their season this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is expected to play plenty of reserves in the meaningless ballgame, including backup quarterback, Cooper Rush.

—