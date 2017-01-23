HS Hoops Plus Mavs Hand Lakers Historic Loss

Paris – The 16th ranked Paris Wildcat basketball team pulls away in the 2nd half to blow out Atlanta 81-51. The Wildcats currently sit in 1st place in 14-4A with a 3-0 record. The Paris Wildcat Cats drop to 1-4 after falling to the Lady Rabbits 63-47. The North Lamar girls stay in contention for a district title after beating Pittsburg 51-47. The North Lamar boys would fall in overtime to the Pirates 46-42. The Prairiland Patriots pick up huge win over Winnsboro 63-57 and the Clarksville Tigers, ranked 4th in class 2A, win a battle for first place over McLeod 71-49.

Mount Pleasant – In high school hoops, the Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils continue winning in a sweep over Cooper. The 24th ranked Chapel Hill boys were dominant, winning 72-32, and improving to 6-0 in district 13-3A. The 14th ranked Lady Devils pick up a 70-34 win to move to 6-2. The 7th ranked Mt. Vernon girls dismantle Como Pickton 57-19 to stay perfect at the top of the district standings at 7-0. The Mt. Vernon boys also win big in a 72-28 blow out over the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Daingerfield Tigers were dealt their first loss of district play, falling to Queen City 58-52.

Sulphur Springs – In high school hoops, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats keep their spot at the top of district 16-5A with a 8-0 record, beating Hallsville 59-46. The Sulphur Springs varsity boys basketball team defeat the Bobcats as well, 63-51. The win helps Sulphur Springs keep pace for a shot at a district title at 6-1. The 7th ranked Mt. Vernon girls dismantle Como Pickton 57-19 to stay perfect at the top of the district standings at 7-0. The Mt. Vernon boys also win big in a 72-28 blow out over the Eagles. Meanwhile, Saltillo picks up a win on the road over Roxton 54-37.

History was made last night in one of the most unlikely games. With a 122-73 beating, the Dallas Mavericks deliver the L-A Lakers their biggest loss in franchise history. Seven different Mavs scored in double figures, with Justin Anderson scoring a game high 19 points. Dallas improves to 15-29 on the season.

The Washington Capitals hand the Stars their 9th overtime loss of the season 4-3. Dallas adds a point to their season total, with 47, the Stars sit in 6th place in the Central Division.

And the Super Bowl is set following a pair of blow outs. The Atlanta Falcons crush Green Bay 44-21 in the NFC title game. Falcons receiver, Julio Jones, totaled 9 catches for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They’ll be up against the New England Patriots, who won the AFC championship over Pittsburgh 36-17. Chris Hogan had 9 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Super Bowl 51 will be played February 5th at NRG Stadium in Houston.