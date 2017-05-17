HS Player Awards Announced Plus Rangers Win 7th Straight

Paris – The 13-3A All-District softball team was released earlier this week. Prairiland senior pitcher, Bri Calabria was named District MVP. Fellow Senior, Lauren Miller, is named Defensive MVP, while Brian Morris and his crew was named Coaching Staff of the Year. Madi Grey, Kayla Spray, Kaitlyn Spray, and Laney Raley were first team all-district selections for the Lady Patriots. The Cooper Dogette’s land three on the 1st team as well with Hannah Warner, Kennedy Wright, and Presley Kinnamon being the selections. Chisum’s Lettie Swaim was chosen as 2nd team all-district utility player.

Mount Pleasant – The 13-3A All-District softball team has been released. Mt. Vernon senior, Madison Whitfield was named Pitcher of the Year. Sophomore Michayla Deleon is the Offensive MVP and Freshman, Morgan Bennett is the Newcomer of the Year. Riley Hughes, Harlie Robertson, Heather Brown, Sydney Brown, Jocelyn Tidwell, and Savannah Wagner were all first team selections. Chapel Hill’s Jada Hill lands on the All-District 1st team. Lady Devil, Savannah Locklar, is a 2nd team selection. Tomorrow the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team play game one in their best of three series against Lone Oak. First pitch on STAR 96.9 from Texas A&M-Commerce is set for 6pm .

Sulphur Springs – The 13-3A All-District softball team has been released. Mt. Vernon senior, Madison Whitfield was named Pitcher of the Year. Sophomore Michayla Deleon is the Offensive MVP and Freshman, Morgan Bennett is the Newcomer of the Year. Riley Hughes, Harlie Robertson, Heather Brown, Sydney Brown, Jocelyn Tidwell, and Savannah Wagner were all first team selections. Freshman Kirsten McMillan of Winnsboro is named Catcher of the Year. Alyssa Larey and Sarah Speck are 1st team selections for the Lady Raiders. Tomorrow the Lone Oak Lady Buffalo softball team plays game one in their best of three series against Lone Oak in the Class 3A Region 2 Semi Finals. First pitch from Texas A&M-Commerce is set for 6pm .

The Texas Rangers extend their winning streak to seven games last night beating the Phillies, 5-1. Nomar Mazara put the Rangers on the board with a huge blast in the 1st. Yu Darvish picked up the win, going seven innings and giving up one run. The Rangers are back to .500 at 20-20 and sit in 2nd place in the AL West. Texas and Philadelphia play game two of three tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] with first pitch at 7:05 .

In the NBA Conference Finals, Golden State takes a two game lead in the West, beating San Antonio, 136-100. Boston and Cleveland play game one of the East Finals tonight.

The top and middle portions of the NBA Draft are set after last night’s Lottery Draft. The Brooklyn Nets were selected as the top pick, but traded the pick to the Celtics back in 2014, leaving Boston to pick #1 overall. The LA Lakers choose 2nd, Philly 3rd, and the Dallas Mavericks will pick 9th overall.