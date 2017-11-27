HS Playoffs Plus Cowboys Make Moves

The Rivercrest Rebel, Gilmer Buckeye and Commerce Tiger football teams advance to the Regional Finals in the Texas High School Football Playoffs. The Rebels won an exciting back and forth battle over Lovelady, 22-20. Gilmer blasts Caddo Mills, 63-14, while Commerce edges out Sunnyvale, 20-17. The Regional round will be played this weekend. Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon Tigers season ends in heartbreak falling to Kemp in the final moments of the game, 23-16. Daingerfield is eliminated at the hands of top ranked Gunter, 38-3. Hughes Springs falls to Grandview, 49-6 and the Cumby Trojans lose to Grapeland 49-34.

The Dallas Mavericks seem to finally be headed in the right direction, winning three of their last four games, including a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Dirk dropped in a season high 19 points to lead the way, but at 5-15 the Mavs still have an uphill battle to climb. Dallas will travel to San Antonio tonight to face the Spurs tipping off at 7:30 .

The Dallas Cowboys make several roster moves over the holiday weekend, headlined by parting ways with running back Darren McFadden. With Dan Bailey healthy the team also released kicker, Mike Nugent. Filling a roster spot, the Cowboys sign defensive lineman, Datone Jones.

And plenty of shakeup happening in college football. Not only in rankings, but with coaching as well. The Texas A&M Aggies part ways with head coach, Mike Sumlin after six seasons. Sumlin was 51-26 overall during his tenure in College Station. The Aggies are expected to pursue Florida State coach, Jimbo Fisher. The top dogs in college football fall as Auburn beats Alabama, 26-14 and Pitt knocks off 2nd ranked Miami, 24-14.