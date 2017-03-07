HS Softball and Baseball Results Plus Stars Win

Paris – The 2nd ranked North Lamar Pantherette softball team added another quality win yesterday, beating Celina 7-2. Senior catcher, Bailee Nickerson, was 4-4 at the plate with a triple, a double and two singles. The Pantherette’s are 11-3 on the season and return to action on Thursday in San Marcos. District play begins today for the Prairiland Lady Patriot softball team. Coming off a 6-0 tournament showing in Longview, the Lady Patriots travel to Chapel Hill. First pitch is at 7. And the Chisum Mustang baseball team is at home tonight against Como Pickton starting at 7:30 . And the Detroit Lady Eagles host a tournament starting Thursday .

—

Mount Pleasant – District play begins tonight for the Chapel Hill Lady Devil softball team. They’ll host the Prairiland Lady Patriots on the Chapel Hill Campus. First pitch this evening is at 6pm . The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tiger softball team is off to a hot start. They’ll have today off before starting district on Friday at home against Greenville. This weekend the Mt. Pleasant Tiger and Pittsburg Pirate baseball teams host the annual Highway 271 Classic. The Tigers host Liberty Eylau on Thursday at O.L. Colley Field while the Pirates welcome in Jacksonville. First pitch to both games are scheduled for 9am .

—

Sulphur Springs – District play begins tonight for the Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team. At 8-4 on the season, the Lady Cats hit the road to face 16-5A rival, Greenville. First pitch from the circle is at 6pm . The Sulphur Springs baseball team will be in tournament play at the Greyson County Classic beginning Thursday . Their first opponent will be the Sanger Indians. First pitch is at noon . Mt. Vernon baseball and softball start district at home against the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogettes. Softball begins at 6. Baseball at 7:30 . The North Hopkins baseball team enters the Quitman Tournament Thursday . The Lady Panther softball team travels to Detroit for tournament play beginning Thursday as well.

—

The Dallas Mavericks are back on the court tonight at the A-A-C. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers. But history could be made this evening. Not just Mavs history, but NBA history, as forward Dirk Nowitzki is 20 points away from becoming the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points. By reaching the milestone, Dirk would join Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Tip off tonight between the Mavs and Lakers is at 7:30 .

—

The Dallas Stars picked up a solid win last night 4-2 over the Washington Capitals. Patrick Sharp tallied two points, including a 3rd period goal to put the game out of reach for the Caps. The Stars have 64 points on the season.

—