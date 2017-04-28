HS Softball Playoff Results Plus Cowboys Choose DE

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherettes advance to the area round after a dominating win over Emory Rains 15-0 in five innings. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels dismantle Simms Bowie, 15-1 to move on. And the Prairiland Lady Patriots win game one over New Boston, 5-3. Game two is tonight at NTCC in Mt. Pleasant. First pitch is set for 7:30 . Game three will follow if necessary. And the Cooper Dogettes seasons comes to an end after falling to Hooks, 11-0. And the Detroit Lady Eagles are eliminated at the hands of Maud. Tonight the Roxton Lady Lions face Ector in a one game playoff at Chisum starting at 7.

Mount Pleasant – Tonight the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team begins their post season quest with a one game playoff against Winnsboro at NTCC. The game can be heard live on STAR 96.9 First pitch is set for 6pm . Last night the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers drop game one to Redwater in a pitchers duel, 2-0. Game two at Longview’s Pine Tree High School is tonight . Live Coverage on KLAKE 97.7 begins prior to first pitch at 6. Game three would follow if necessary. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers fall in their bi-district opener to Mesquite Poteet, 12-2. Game two is tonight at Royse City at 6. Game three will follow if necessary. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates open their best of three series against Brownsboro at Mineola. Game one is tonight at 6pm . Game two is tomorrow at 1 with game three to follow.

Sulphur Springs – Last night the Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team dropped game one of their best of three series against Lucas Lovejoy, 17-7. The two teams return to the diamond tonight for game two at Lady Cat park. First pitch is set for 7:30 . Game three would be played tomorrow at Royse City at noon if necessary. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers drop their bi-district opener as well 2-0 to Redwater. Game two tonight at Longview’s Pine Tree high school is at 6pm . Game three will follow if necessary. The Cooper Dogette’s season came to an end after losing their one game playoff to Hooks, 11-0. And the Sulphur Springs Wildcat baseball team wraps up the regular season tonight . A road win over Hallsville this evening would give the Wildcats the outright 16-5A title. First pitch is set for 7pm .

The Texas Rangers are back at Globe Life Park in Arlington to begin a weekend series with the L-A Angels. Texas will send Nick Martinez to the mound. The Rangers are 10-12 on the season. First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

In the NBA playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs close out the Memphis Grizzlies with a 103-96 win in game six. And the Toronto Raptors eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks, 92-89.

