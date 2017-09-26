HS Volleyball on Tap Plus Cowboys Win in Arizona

Area high school volleyball teams pick back up tonight for district play.

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats are 1-0 as they welcome in Pleasant Grove. The North Lamar Pantherettes look to bounce back on the road against Liberty Eylau. The Prairiland Lady Patriots go on the road to face Mt Vernon. The Chisum Lady Mustangs play an away game against Como-Pickton. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to move to 5-0 when they host Sulphur Bluff.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers bring in their district rival as they welcome in the Texas High Lady Tigers to Willie Williams Gym. The unbeaten Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to move to 5-0 when they host Sulphur Bluff. Pittsburg hosts Atlanta. Mt Vernon welcomes Prairiland. Pewitt travels to Redwater. Daingerfield travels to DeKalb and Hughes Springs hosts New Boston. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils are 1-0 and have the night off tonight.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats will be on their home court as they welcome in the Marshall Lady Mavs. Sulphur Bluff will face a tall task as they travel to face Rivercrest. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers will play host to the Prairiland Lady Patriots, and in a rivalry match the Miller Grove Lady Hornets bring in the North Hopkins Lady Panthers.

—

Last night the Dallas Cowboys run away with a 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In the Cowboys bounce back game Defensive End, Demarcus Lawrence, recorded three sacks to lead the Dallas defense. Dak Prescott reached the end zone three times, twice through the air, while running back, Zeke Elliott, put the icing on the cake in the 4th quarter.

—

The Cowboys were also part of a pre-game demonstration in which the entire team and management took a knee prior to the Star Spangled Banner being played. Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, called it gesture to support unity and equality. Dallas then stood for the national anthem.

—