HS Volleyball Plus Rangers in Seattle Tonight

High school volleyball picks back up this evening with some area teams beginning district play as others come down the stretch of their non-district schedule.

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats will be at home tonight to host Anna. The North Lamar Pantherettes hit the road to face off with Bonham. The Prairiland Lady Patriots travel to Texarkana to play Pleasant Grove. The Chisum Lady Mustangs welcome in the Chapel Hill Lady Devils, and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels clash with the Clarksville Lady Tigers in Bogata.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers travel down I-30 to visit rival Sulphur Springs. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils take to the road to visit the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to continue their hot streak as they welcome in the Clarksville Lady Tigers and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates go to Fruitvale.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats face a tough challenge as they welcome in the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers welcome in the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles. The North Hopkins Lady Panthers bring in Trinity Christian, and the Commerce Lady Tigers travel to visit Whitewright. The Texas A&M-Commerce Lion volleyball team will travel to Denton to play Texas Women’s University.

—

The Texas Rangers look to keep their narrow playoff hopes alive as they begin a series with the Mariners in Seattle tonight. The Rangers are 4.5 games out of a wildcard spot in the American League after a Minnesota Twins loss last night and only a half-game back of Seattle. Texas will send Martin Perez to the mound this evening against Mike Leake. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:10 pm Central Time.

—

The Dallas Stars begin the pre-season tonight at the American Airlines Center against the St. Louis Blues. The Stars finished with 79 points last season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Puck drop tonight between the Stars and Blues in Dallas is set for 7:30 . The regular season begins October 6 at home against Vegas.

—