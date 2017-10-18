HS Volleyball Plus Zeke Clears Court Hurdle Will Play Sunday

Area high school volleyball teams are coming down the stretch of the regular season.

Paris – The Prairiland Lady Patriots win a close rivalry match over the Chisum Lady Mustangs in four sets. Prairiland locks in the 2nd seed in the district. The North Lamar Pantherettes strengthen their playoff seeding with a sweep over Pittsburg. The Paris Lady Cats fall to the Atlanta Lady Rabbits and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels win over Avery to stretch their win streak 18 games, a 10-0 record and capture a district crown.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils strengthen their playoff seeding with a three set sweep over the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles, 25-11, 25-13, and 25-23. Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels notch a win over Avery to extend their win streak to 18 games to go along with a 10-0 record and capture a district crown. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers fall Hallsville and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates lose to North Lamar.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats win a tight match in five over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, taking the fifth set by a score of 15-13. The Lady Cats are 9-2 on the season with a playoff spot locked in. The Cumby Lady Trojans capture a district title with a win over Miller Grove. The Como-Pickton Lady Eagles fall to Chapel Hill, while in the college ranks the Texas A&M-Commerce Lady Tigers win over Midwestern State, improving to 9-2 in Conference play.

In the Major League Baseball post season the New York Yankees stun the Houston Astros, 6-4 to even the American League Championship series at two games apiece. In the NLCS, Yu Darvish and the L-A Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-1 and now lead the series 3-0. Darvish pitched 6 1/3 innings giving up only one run and had an RBI at the plate. Game four between the Dodgers and Cubs is tonight 8pm .

The Dallas Mavericks tip off their season tonight at the American Airline Center against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs will feature rookie guard, Dennis Smith Jr. making his NBA debut alongside living legend, Dirk Nowitzki. Tip off tonight is at 7:30 .

The Dallas Stars win last night over Arizona, 3-1. The Stars have now won three of their last four games to give them six points on the season.

