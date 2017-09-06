HS Volleyball Plus Zeke Suspension Upheld Will Play Sunday

Area volleyball teams are back on the court Friday evening.

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherette’s are at home to host Commerce. The Paris Lady Cats hit the road to visit Wills Point, and the Chisum Lady Mustangs welcome in Anna to Mustang Gym. The Prairiland Lady Patriots have a bye this weekend after defeating Cumby last night.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers open up district play at Willie Williams Gym against Pine Tree. Rivercrest is also in league play at home against Detroit. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils host North Hopkins in a non-district contest and the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers are at home against Atlanta.

Sulphur Springs – The North Hopkins Lady Panthers will be on the road for a non-district contest against the Chapel Hill Lady Devils. Mt Vernon is at home against Atlanta and Miller Grove hosts Balch Springs. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have a bye this weekend before starting district play next week against Texas High.

The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves are set to play a double header today after last night’s game was postponed due to weather. A line up of severe storms trekked across SunTrust Park just before first pitch, forcing the teams to most the game to this afternoon, prior to the series finale tonight . The Rangers are currently two games back in the American League Wildcard standings. First pitch to game one [on KPLT 1490am] is set for 12:35 pm . The night cap begins at 6:35 .

In other Major League Baseball news, the Boston Red Sox are under fire for using Apple watches to steal signs from the New York Yankees. The MLB is investigating.

