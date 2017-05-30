Hughes Springs Headed to State Plus Rangers Bullpen Blows Another Win

Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team is headed to the state tournament after eliminating Howe in sweeping fashion, winning game one 8-3 and game two, 9-6. Hughes Springs softball will be up against Little River Academy in the State Semi-Final with the winner advancing to the championship game. First pitch in Austin is tomorrow at 6pm on STAR 96.9.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to Tampa Bay Rays, 10-8. The Rangers lead until another disastrous 7th inning in while the Rays put up five runs. Joey Gallo launched his 16th homer of the season, 2nd most in the Majors. Adrian Beltre picked up his first hit of 2017 in his season debut. The Rangers stay in 2nd place in the AL West, but at 25-27 on the season, sit 11 games back of the 1st place Astros. Texas and Tampa Bay are back on the field tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is at 7:05 .

—

The Stanley Cup Finals start off with the Pittsburgh Penguins powering past Nashville, 5-3. Nick Bonino netted a pair of goals while Sidney Crosby helped with two assists on Pittsburgh’s way to a 1-0 series lead. Game two of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Penguins and Predators is tomorrow at 7pm .

—

Dallas Cowboys recently acquired Cornerback, Nolan Carroll, was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated. Carroll was pulled over for a traffic violation and posted bond later in the afternoon. The seven year veteran was signed this off season to help offset the departure of Mo Claiborne and Brandon Carr.

—