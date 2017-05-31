Hughes Springs Tries To Advance Tonight Plus Rangers Rip Rays

The Texas Rangers blast their way past the Rays, 9-5. Texas trailed 5-2, until Elvis Andrus crushed a three run homer in the 7th inning [AUDIO]. Texas never looked back, scoring the final seven runs of the ball game. The Rangers improve to 26-27 on the season and play the rubber match against Tampa Bay tonight. Rangers pitcher, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, makes his first career start tonight. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence after being found passed out in the driver seat of his running vehicle. Woods had not been drinking and blew 0.0 in a breathalyzer, but admitted he had been taking pain medication he had been described. Woods car did have damage to it. According to the police report, both front tires were flat and there was harm to the front and rear bumpers.

—

The Stanley Cup Finals continue with game two tonight between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. The Penguins lead the series 1-0 after a 5-3 win Monday night. Puck drop tonight to game two is set for 7pm .

—