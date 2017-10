Kyle Dawson Malone

Hunt County Jury

The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet October 27 and may consider handing down an indictment in connection with a fatal crash this summer. Kale Dawson Malone, 23, of Royse City, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter following a wreck that claimed the life of Larry Don Derryberry of Greenville. Malone remains in jail on $207,000. Officials charged him with tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.