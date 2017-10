Fire completely destroyed a double-wide at Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Hwy 34 south of Greenville Thursday. The call first came into the Cash Volunteer Fire Department at about 10:30, and firefighters from six departments, Lone Oak, West Tawakoni, Quinlan, Greenville, Union Valley and Caddo Mills provided mutual aid. No injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined.