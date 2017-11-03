Hunt County Sheriff Issues Statement On High Speed Chase

From Hunt County Sheriff’s Office

On November 1st, at approximately 12:08 p.m. Deputy Tim Brown was on routine patrol at the intersection of SH 276 and FM 751 when he observed a vehicle that appeared to have been painted with spray paint in the Shell gas station at that intersection. A routine check of the license plate indicated that the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Greenville Texas.

A traffic stop was initiated on the stolen vehicle at the intersection of SH 276 and Whiskers Rd. The driver initially pulled over as if to comply with the traffic stop but as the Deputy exited his patrol vehicle he sped off eastbound on SH 276 towards West Tawakoni. A pursuit was initiated which went into Rains County exceeding speeds of 120 mph. The pursuit wound through small county roads in Rains County and we were assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office while in their jurisdiction. The pursuit eventually returned back into Hunt County on SH 69 through Lone Oak and spike strips were deployed at FM 2947 and SH 69. At that time the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit and it was confirmed that the suspect attempted to avoid the spike strip but one tire had made contact and was throwing large pieces of tires to the rear at the law enforcement vehicles. The suspect lost control of his vehicle at County Road 3124 and SH 69 and crashed into the ditch. The suspect exited his vehicle with his hands up and was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect is identified as Johnny Dean Scroggins, 43 years of age from Lone Oak Texas.

“High speed pursuits are one of the most dangerous things a Deputy can get involved in and I am thankful that all the officers and citizens are safe. I want to commend Deputy Tim Brown for his observation skills and handling this pursuit in calm and professional manner. I also want to thank Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Constable Terry Jones, Department of Public Safety and all the other officers that worked together to apprehend this suspect and ensure the public was safe”.