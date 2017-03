It is day five since anyone saw or talked to Michael Chambers of Greenville. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says they found a small amount of blood in his shop area. What they don’t know is if Chambers received an injury and left to seek help or someone harmed him. What every happened they think it occurred between noon and 3:30 pm last Friday. His truck and wallet are at the location, but his phone is not. So far there is not a person of interest in the case.