Inmate Charged With Assaulting Pittsburg Police Officer

FROM PITTSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On December 31, 2016 at 5:29am, Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the Camp County Jail in Pittsburg TX.

Officers were asked to assist with the transfer of an inmate who had been arrested for DWI 3rd or more and Failure to stop and Render Aid-Injury Accident last date.

During the transfer, the inmate became increasingly uncooperative and refused to comply with lawful commands. The inmate assaulted a PPD officer before being brought under control.

The officer was taken to ETMC-Pittsburg for treatment of injuries to his head and face and has since been released. The inmate, a 36 year old Camp County resident will face an additional charge of Assault of a Peace Officer.

His name will not be released pending arraignment.