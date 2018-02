Aaron Tyler Crum

Sulphur Springs Police and Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate after a 26-year-old Sulphur Springs man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an all-night party in the 500 block of Pampa Street. They charged Aaron Tyler Crum with murder in the death of 38-year-old Joshua Paul Cowling and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail under $1-million bond. Investigators have not disclosed what caused the fight at the party that led to the shooting.