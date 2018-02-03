A&M-Texarkana PLACE event to focus on the sugar industry.

TEXARKANA, Texas – “Sugar Coated,” a documentary that investigates the sugar industry is the focus of an open lecture sponsored by the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. It is Tuesday (Feb 6) from 2:30 pm until 3:45 pm in UC 210 of the University Center on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.

The lecture, titled “Is Sugar the New Tobacco? Us a Viewing and Discussion of the Award-Winning Documentary Sugar Coated.” Dr. Kim Murray, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Dr. Doug Julien, Associate Professor of English, presents the lecture. They will show the documentary and then have an open discussion.

The event is free and open to the public.

“In this discussion, I hope to discuss how social institutions and businesses can shift public opinion, creating a sense of false consciousness in individuals, “ said Dr. Kim Murray, Assistant Professor of Sociology. “People may be unaware that their purchases and dietary habits are not in their best interest.”

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprising A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Science and Technology.”

For more information, contact Dr. Corrine Hinton, PLACE chair, at Corrine.Hinton@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.