It’s Once In A Blue Moon Time!

It’s the Moon’s turn to shine next week, coming on the heels of the solar eclipse last August. Serendipity strikes on Wednesday (Jan 31) as a total lunar eclipse will happen at the same time as a supermoon and a Blue Moon. This lunar trifecta is the first of its kind in 35 years

and will not occur again until 2037.

Join NASA scientists from 5:00-10:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday (Jan 30), the day before the rare event, to find out how you can experience the ‘Super, Blue, Blood Moon,’ and learn more about our closest celestial neighbor.

People around the world will experience a more prominent and brighter Moon caused by the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Viewers in the central and western U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Eastern Asia will get the bonus of seeing a lunar eclipse, giving the Moon a copper glow. NASA scientists are using the lunar eclipse as an opportunity to study what happens when the Moon goes from baking in the Sun to the move into the cold shadow of the Earth. A Blue Moon occurs on the second full Moon of a calendar month. The chance alignment happens once in a ‘Blue Moon.’

