J. Skinner Paris Facility receives $400,000 Investment by the Paris Economic Development Corporation

The Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) has approved $275,000 in job creation incentives and $125,000 in retention incentives for the J. Skinner Paris Facility in Paris, Texas.

J. Skinner creates and manufactures artisan sweet breads such as danishes and cinnamon rolls, offering its products in grocery stores across the country. J. Skinner’s home office is located Omaha, NE, and in 2012 the company decided that expansion to a larger facility was necessary to meet the company’s growth, goals and vision for the future. The company purchased the former Sara Lee Paris site in December 2012, and began production at the facility in Paris, Texas in June 2013.

“J. Skinner is committed to growth in Paris, Texas. Our goal is to continue growing product lines and with the partnership with the PEDC and the City of Paris, we can offer an opportunity to our future customers which creates new jobs in Paris,” said Shawn Bushouse, executive vice president at J. Skinner.

To encourage further development at the J. Skinner facility, the terms of the PEDC offer includes an incentive for new jobs created and an additional payment for jobs retained after nine months. J. Skinner is committed to creating 55 new jobs by the end of 2017, and maintaining a total of 171 jobs through the second quarter of 2018.

“This creative growth incentive and retention package benefits the current and future employees of J. Skinner Paris Facility,” said Michael Paris, executive director for the Paris EDC. “One of our priorities is to carefully invest our tax funds helping our plants remain competitive for new markets and product lines, and in return, jobs stay in Paris while new jobs are created incrementally.”