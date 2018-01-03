Jana Kramer, Husband Mike Caussin Renew Wedding Vows

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin renewed their wedding vows in December following their reconciliation. The 34-year-old singer and actress shared photos from the ceremony Sunday on Instagram while reflecting on the ups and downs of her year in 2017. “2017…you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong,” Kramer captioned the slideshow. “You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be.” “I have no clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me,” she added. “Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it…2018 I’m ready for you!” Kramer and Caussin, who share 23-month-old daughter Jolie Rae, reconciled in 2017 after separating the year prior. The singer miscarried their unborn second child just a week after their vow renewal ceremony. Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on The WB/CW series “One Tree Hill.” She last released the album “Thirty-One” in October 2015.