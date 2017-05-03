Jarvis Annunces Dallas Site

Free Money Check
Jarvis Christian College announces Dallas instructional site

Hawkins, TX – The College held a reception to announce Jarvis Christian College’s Dallas instructional site recently at Southwest Center Mall, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road, in Dallas.
The site will offer courses in criminal justice, business management, religion, data analytics and cyber security. Jarvis offers classes at Friendship-West Baptist Church, where the Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III is a senior pastor.
Also during the reception, Thomas Joyner Jr., President, and CEO of The Tom Joyner Foundation recognized Jarvis as the 2017 April School of the Month.

