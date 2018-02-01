Jarvis Christian College Advances To National

Qualifying Tournament of 29th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College will compete in the National Qualifying Tournament of the 29th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America’s premier quiz bowl for top HBCU students. The fast-paced buzzer competition highlights students’ academic prowess and ability to answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture.

Jarvis is one of 65 teams competing for institutional grants and a spot in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament taking place in Los Angeles, April 7-11, 2018.

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that includes campus engagement, intramural play, qualifying tournaments and culminates with the National Championship. In 1989, Honda established HCASC as a way to highlight and recognize the academic talents of HBCU students. More than $8.5 million in grants from Honda have provided support for scholarships, facility upgrades and other investments to improve the student experience. This year’s challenge features more than 10,000 HBCU student competitors.

The Jarvis Honda Team, including Honour Adewumi, Jailen Douglas, David Kalu and Briauna Williams, will compete in the National Qualifying Tournament at Prairie View A&M University on Feb. 3. The competition will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center.

Four HBCUs will automatically qualify for the National Championship based on a public vote at http://bit.ly/2G79eVv. Vote up to three times a day through Feb. 5.

Honda has supported and celebrated America’s HBCUs for more than 25 years. Since 1989, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), one of Honda’s most significant and longest running philanthropic initiatives in the United States, has impacted the lives of over 125,000 academic superstars from across the country. Since 2003, Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) has provided eight top HBCU marching bands with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver a dynamic performance on a national stage. Both HCASC and HBOB enable schools to earn grants and positive attention for their respective institutions. Through programs like HCASC and HBOB, Honda is not only supporting students academically but helping position them for career success.

Sherry P. Shephard

Director of Public Relations

Jarvis Christian College