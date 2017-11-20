Jarvis Christian College Generates $22 Million For The Economy

Dr. Lester C. Newman

Jarvis Christian College Helps to Make Community Strong by Generating $22 Million in Total Economic Impact. The new UNCF Study Confirms that Jarvis Christian College Contributes To Local and Regional Economies.

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College is an essential economic engine in its community, generating substantial financial returns year after year, and a new landmark study commissioned by UNCF (United Negro College Fund) confirms it.

HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities documents the significant economic contributions of Jarvis Christian College and the nation’s network of HBCUs by quantifying their impact on the economy, employment and increased earning power of their students. Citi Foundation underwrote the study, and the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth prepared the economic estimates. Key findings of the report are below:

· Jarvis Christian College generates $22 million in total economic impact.

· Jarvis Christian College creates 267 jobs for its local and regional economies.

· The 2014 graduates of Jarvis Christian College can expect to earn $165 million over their lifetimes, 77 percent more than they could expect to receive without a college credential.

The presence of Jarvis Christian College in this area means a boost to the area’s economic activity, on-campus, off-campus, and well beyond the campus, contributing to stronger growth and stronger communities.

For each job created, Jarvis Christian College creates another 0.8 public- or private-sector off campus, because of related spending.

This study makes it clear that while benefits flow to Jarvis Christian College graduates who enter the workforce with sharper skills and vastly enhanced earning prospects, these benefits also flow to the local and regional economies connected to Jarvis Christian College.

“We are excited about Jarvis and the impact we have had on the lives of our students, residents, and businesses in the surrounding communities. Geographically located in a rural and serene environment, Jarvis has a profound financial impact on the local and regional economies. Our graduates are doing well, and with the addition of courses in data analytics and cyber-security, they will be prepared to do even better,” shared Dr. Lester C. Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College. He further stated that “Jarvis has been student-centered since 1912 and that the College will continue to be of service to our students, diligently preparing them for their chosen career pathways. This year, we have made a concerted effort to provide more incentives to our students and cutting-edge courses to better prepare them to become productive and contributing citizens, whether at home or abroad.”

“This new report changes the narrative and demonstrates that HBCUs, such as Jarvis Christian College, is feeding the community’s need for a college-educated workforce and driving economic growth,” said UNCF’s President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax. “These institutions have led the way in developing and polishing the practices necessary to get underprepared, first-generation students ready for college, but they also help fill critical jobs with college-educated workers in the community.”

HBCUs have long been bastions of academic achievement. It is clear to see the educational impacts is not confining the value of Jarvis Christian College. HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities demonstrates that Jarvis Christian College matters not only to its students but also to the local, regional and national economies.

Please visit UNCF.org/HBCUsMakeAmericaStrong to access the full report.