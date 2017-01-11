Jarvis Christian College Receiving $1 Million

Jarvis Christian College to receive $1 million UNCF Career Pathways Initiative Grant

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College is one of 24 colleges and universities that will receive five-year grants totaling $35.3 million for the UNCF® Career Pathways Initiative.

Jarvis Christian College will receive a $1 million grant, which will allow the College to implement programs to improve employment outcomes for its graduates.

Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman said, “As Jarvis Christian College begins 105 years of service, this is a tremendous opportunity for Jarvis and our students. It gives us an opportunity to take a look at what we are doing and how we can enhance the operation and educational opportunities for our students and prepare them for the world of work.”

Made possible through a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the UNCF Career Pathways Initiative (CPI) is a unique pilot program for select historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and predominantly black institutions (PBIs) that is helping them enhance career readiness for their 54,000 enrolled students.

Jarvis Christian College submitted a proposal that reflects a commitment to strengthening career advising and mentoring, improving curricula and supporting integrated co-curricular engagement. As part of CPI, the College will develop a range of academic programs, student internships, industry partnerships, specialty certifications and faculty development as it forges a new model for career readiness.

“These colleges and universities show promise in significantly addressing the urgent challenges facing African American college students and graduates,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF president, and CEO. “CPI will help ensure our graduates are prepared for and hired into high-paying 21st-century jobs.”

View a complete list of colleges and universities receiving the grants here.