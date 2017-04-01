Harris-Stowe President Dr. Dwaun Warmack keynote speaker

for Jarvis Christian College Honors Convocation

Hawkins, TX – Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri, will give the keynote address during Jarvis Christian College’s Honors Convocation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Smith-Howard Chapel.

Dr. Warmack, one of the youngest serving presidents of a four-year institution in the nation, brings more than 18 years of progressive administrative experience in higher education to the position. Within five months of his arrival at Harris-Stowe, Dr. Warmack raised $1 million for student scholarships and infrastructure needs.

Dr. Warmack is a scholar-practitioner and possesses a wealth of experience in program design, faculty and student development, assessment and accreditation. Before his appointment as president of Harris-Stowe, he served as senior vice president, administration, and student services at Bethune-Cookman University, overseeing a staff of 170. His successes include oversight of a multi-million dollar renovation of the institution’s residence halls. Before his tenure at Bethune-Cookman, he was the associate dean of students at Rhodes College in Memphis, where he had oversight of student affairs, including judicial affairs, student activities, Greek life, new student and parent orientation and multicultural issues. Dr. Warmack has also held positions at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., and Delta State University.

Dr. Warmack has received several awards for his work in higher education and the community. He won the Delta State University Young Alumni Award, and the institution’s Hall of Fame recently inducted him. Dr. Warmack served as a Board member of the Southern Association for College Student Affairs (SACSA) Foundation, the Alumni Board of Directors for Delta State University. He currently serves on the boards of Cortex, the Saint Louis Science Center, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, The Muny, Grand Center and the United Way of Greater St. Louis and Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Dr. Warmack earned a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in sociology from Delta State University. He received his doctorate in educational leadership with a specialization in higher education from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and his post-doctoral studies in educational leadership at Harvard University School of Education. Dr. Warmack is a peer reviewer with the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditation body in the United States.

