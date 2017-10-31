Jarvis Christian College kicks off Jarvis Fest 2017

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College’s annual Jarvis Fest, a fundraiser for the United Negro College Fund, kicks off Oct. 31 and continues through Nov. 5 on the college campus.

During the weeklong event, the college will host a variety of activities for faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community. Events include “An Evening of Blues and Motown Soul” with performances by Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue and local artists The Kirbys; a comedy show featuring comedians Corwin Oglesby, Ronnie Jordan and BPhlat; the Coronation of Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian College; and a block party.

Saturday, Nov. 4, has been slated Jarvis Community Day and includes an Arts and Crafts Fair, Community Health Fair, Children’s Village and musical entertainment.

Cost for the concert is $50 for floor seating and $30 for the balcony. For ticket information, call (903) 730-4890, Ext. 3003.

Sponsorships range from $600 to $5,000, with all sponsorships and charitable donations benefiting the college’s United Negro College Fund campaign.

For a complete schedule of Jarvis Fest 2017 activities, go online to www.Jarvis.edu or https://www.facebook.com/JarvisChristianCollege.