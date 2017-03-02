Jarvis Hires CFO/Vice President

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College is pleased to announce that Mr. Melvin Hamlett is the College’s new CFO/Vice President for Finance and Administration.

Before coming to Jarvis, Hamlett served as Vice President for Business and Finance at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, where he worked alongside the President, Provost and other Vice Presidents in developing, monitoring, analyzing and assessing the operating budget; and performing long-term and short fiscal forecasting. Other duties included grant writing; policy and procedures development; recommendations, compliance, and evaluation; and computerization of financial and business operations.

Hamlett also has served as peer evaluator on four off-site teams for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools – Commission on Colleges and four on-site teams and two ad hoc committees.

Hamlett received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Lane College and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Memphis State University.

Hamlett’s professional affiliations include the Southern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators; Southern Association of College and University Business Officers; National Association of College and University Business Officers; and the Tennessee Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Sherry P. Shephard

Director of Public Relations

Jarvis Christian College