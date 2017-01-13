Jarvis Opens African-American Museum

Jarvis Christian College to open African-American Museum

Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College is pleased to announce the grand opening of its African-American Museum, featuring the Rodney Lamar Atkins Collection.

“Life in America: 1900-1979” is set to open at 4:00 pm, Wednesday (Feb 8) in the Olin Learning and Resource Center on the College campus.

Atkins, Director of the Olin Library, has been collecting memorabilia for 30 years and the exhibit will feature more than 200 pieces from his collection, including Negro League baseball, autographed baseballs, figurines, rare photos, farming equipment and kitchen utensils. The grand opening also will include a video presentation and tour.

Schools, church groups, and social organizations are encouraged to make reservations for future tours. For more information or to make reservations, call (903) 730-4890, Ext. 2173.

