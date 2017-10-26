JPSS-1 Will Soon Help Your Decisions Daily

In just one week the nation will add a powerful new tool to its weather satellite fleet. On Nov. 10, NASA will rocket the latest NOAA weather satellite into space. The Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, will be a powerhouse, providing scientists and meteorologists with vital data about a variety of weather-related extremes like hurricanes, floods, blizzards, and wildfires. The satellite will also play a critical role in improving the accuracy of forecasts from three to seven days out.

The United States has suffered a slew of deadly, calamitous hurricanes and wildfires this year. Join NOAA scientists from 6:00-11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 2 — just days before launch — to learn about how timely data from JPSS will help forecasters and emergency managers get ahead of future natural disasters. JPSS-1 is the first of four new weather satellites in this series, which is a collaboration between NOAA and NASA.

JPSS-1 is a polar-orbiting satellite that will collect planet-wide measurements 14 times a day from 512 miles above Earth’s surface. That kind of complete, global coverage, combined with critical observations from other weather satellites, like the GOES series, leads to more accurate forecasts. Having a clearer picture of your weather forecast not only helps you plan your weekend — it also allows meteorologists and emergency managers make critical life-saving decisions about how to prepare their communities.