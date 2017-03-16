Judge Rules On Morrison Case

Ashley Morrison, 19, is due to go on trial in Lamar County next month. She and her boyfriend, Christian Sims, 18, are charged with killing his grandmother, Annie Sims, in 2014. Sims pleaded guilty and is serving 35 years in prison. Her attorney requested Morrison’s interview with an Oklahoma officer the night of the murder not be allowed in court. A judge Wednesday ruled to throw out only statements she made after authorities administered a polygraph test. She is facing possible life in prison when court starts April 4.