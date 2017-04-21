Judges Rule House Map Unconstitutional

Chairman Garnet Coleman on Texas House Map Being Ruled Unconstitutional

April 20, 2017

AUSTIN—Today, April 20, 2017, a panel of San Antonio-based judges found that lawmakers deliberately weakened votes of people of color in drawing the Texas House district maps in 2011. Chairman Coleman released the following statement:

“Today a panel of federal judges confirmed what we have known since 2011—that Texas lawmakers drew House districts with the intent to disenfranchise people of color. I produced demonstration maps to appropriately represent and protect communities of color in Texas alongside Harris County Representatives and my colleagues in the Texas House. I also testified at both the Washington D.C. and San Antonio hearings on how the maps were drawn by the Texas Legislature intentionally discriminated against communities of color. I am glad to hear the Court made the correct ruling and I will continue to work with my fellow members to protect the voting rights of people of color in Texas.”

