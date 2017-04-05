Jupiter Is Close!



Sky Watchers, Get Ready For Great Jupiter Viewing This Weekend!

The Giant Planet Is At Its Closest Approach To Earth, Shining Bright In The Sky Right Now

New Hubble Space Telescope Image Shows Giant Red Spot And Clouds In Beautiful Detail

Go outside and look up! For the next couple of days, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, shines the biggest and brightest it will be all year. On Saturday (Apr 8), Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth this year, making now the best time to view the giant planet.It’ll be up all night long! To the naked eye, Jupiter appears as a brilliant star, but with a good pair of binoculars or a small telescope, you should be able to see details on the planet and spot its four largest moons.

NASA’s iconic Hubble Space Telescope will take advantage of this great viewing opportunity and capture new, detailed views of Jupiter. Hubble provides important insight into how the gas giant’s extraordinary features like its famous Great Red Spot – a giant storm that is larger than Earth – is changing. The spot is mysteriously shrinking, and Hubble is one the tools scientists use to monitor those changes.

Join NASA scientists on Friday (Apr 7) from 6:00 am until 11:30 am ET to show your viewers Hubble’s newest image of Jupiter, talk about how you can spot Jupiter in the night sky and what scientists are learning about a potential water-rich moon of Jupiter.

Jupiter and its many moons form a fascinating “mini solar system,” and Hubble’s rich collection of images and data over the last 26 years offer valuable clues about whether any of Jupiter’s moons – like Europa – harbor liquid water and maybe even life. This data complements other NASA missions that are looking at the Jovian system.

Suggested Questions:

1. Why is tonight the best time to view Jupiter, and where can we see it in the night sky?

2. The Hubble Space Telescope just took a new image of Jupiter. What does this new photo show us about our solar system’s largest planet?

3. Jupiter is so big that 1000 Earths could fit inside it! What do we see that’s interesting lately on Jupiter?

4. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot has captivated astronomers for hundreds of years. Hubble has captured images of this spot mysteriously shrinking over the last two decades. Can you show us Hubble’s unique view of this feature?

5. Europa is one of the best places in our solar system to look for life. What have scientists learned about Europa?

6. Where can we learn more?

Live Shot Details:

Location: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center / Greenbelt, Maryland

Scientists:

Dr. Jennifer Wiseman/ Hubble Senior Project Scientist

Dr. Michelle Thaller / NASA Scientist

Dr. Amy Simon / NASA Scientist

Dr. Susana Deustua / Associate Scientist / Space Telescope Science Institute [interviews in Spanish]

Video: NASA will roll all insert videos during live interviews. Canned interviews and b-roll will be available starting April 6, 2017: http://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12568

Canned interviews and b-roll will be available starting April 6, 2017: http://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12568

www.nasa.gov/hubble

