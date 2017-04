Juries were selected Monday in Upshur County for two felony trials. 36 year old Lee Roy Settles of Winnsboro goes on trial Wednesday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Trial has been set for April 20th for 21 year old Andrew Denton Hockman of Lone Star. He’s charged with aggravated robbery of a gas station. Both trials will be held before Judge Lauren Parish in District Court.